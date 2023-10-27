Are you a fan of comics and don’t know what to play this week? If so, we have a suggestion that will most likely catch your attention. For a limited time, you can get a free adventure game based on a popular Spanish comic strip.

We are referring to Blacksad: Under the Skin, inspired by the work of screenwriter Juan Díaz Canales and artist Juanjo Guarnido. The title puts you in the shoes of John Blacksad, a feline detective who will have to solve a mystery in New York.

To get this attractive game, you just have to visit GOG and find the promotion banner. You can also go directly to the title page to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want. At the time of writing this, you have 68 hours left to get it.

You can get Blacksad: Under the Skin for free on GOG

What is Blacksad: Under the Skin?

The Blacksad comics are set in 1950s America, and follow Blacksad’s investigations in a world filled with corruption, crime, and morally ambiguous characters. Blacksad: Under the Skin takes up this premise to present the case of Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club who is found dead.

It is then that John Blacksad comes into action to solve the mystery and find the culprit. The title received good reviews upon its debut and was awarded the top action-adventure title of 2019 at gamescom. Below you can see a trailer:

