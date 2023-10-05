Tango Gameworks, a studio founded by Shinji Mikami, the father of Resident Evil, began with horror proposals but is now emerging as a team that will delve into other genres, an example of which is HI-FI Rush. However, that step was not immediate and there is a middle ground materialized by a suspense game that divided opinions but looks set to become a cult title and the best thing is that you have a chance to have it for free.

They are giving away Ghostwire: Tokyo, one of the games from Shinji Mikami’s studio

The Halloween celebrations are happening throughout October and what better than to be part of them with a suspenseful video game, a pinch of terror and that also relies on Japanese folklore. We are talking about Ghostwire: Tokyo, a game developed by Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami’s penultimate one as executive producer, which debuted in 2022 and can now be in your PC library at no cost as it is a gift from Amazon although there are 2 conditions.



Video: Ghostwire: Tokyo – “Spider’s Thread” DLC Launch Trailer

How do I get Ghostwire: Tokyo for free on PC?

To have Ghostwire: Tokyo for PC for free you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you are, you will have to enter the official Pime Gaming site and in this link you will go directly to the promotion to get the suspense game from Bethesda and Tango Gameworks.

Now, that is only the first part as it is also a gift provided by the Epic Games Store so the next requirement is to have your Epic store account linked to your Prime Gaming account so that you can add, at no cost , Ghostwire: Tokyo to your bookstore.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action-adventure-thriller game that combines elements of melee and ranged combat using magic. It takes place in a futuristic version of Tokyo, Japan, which is haunted by ghosts and paranormal events. It was directed by Kenji Kimura and is considered the video game that marked Tango’s transition towards new possibilities with other genres.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

