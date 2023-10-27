A new Friday has arrived and, as usual, it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Alan Wake 2 was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, October 29.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

The Callisto Protocol ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Farming Simulator 22 ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Weird West ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Fallout 76 ― Available until October 29th

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

MLB The Show 23 ― Available until October 29 Deep Rock Galactic ― Available until October 29 Meet Your Maker ― Available until October 29 Fallout 76 ― Available until October 29

PC

Steam

Space Engineers ― Available until October 29 Fallout 76 ― Available until October 29

Epic Games Store

The Evil Within 2 ― Available until November 2 at 9:00 AM Tandem: a Tale of Shadows ― Available until November 2 at 9:00 AM

Nintendo Switch

Mario Party 3 ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Cult of the Lamb ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online until October 31

As you could see, the weekend arrived loaded and there are several options so you can play without worry, so you better run to your console or PC and start the marathon.

