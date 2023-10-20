Finally another Friday has arrived and it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, October 22.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

The Callisto Protocol ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Farming Simulator 22 ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Weird West ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

NBA 2K24 ― Available until October 22 Lawn Moving Simulator ― Available until October 22 Hokko Life ― Available until October 22 Diablo IV ― 10 hours of free gameplay until October 22

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



PC

Steam

Cryptark ― Available until October 22

Epic Games Store

The Evil Within ― Available until October 26 at 9:00 AM Eternal Threads ― Available until October 26 at 9:00 AM

Nintendo Switch



Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, this Friday and the entire weekend look very promising, so you better decide which game you will try first and start your marathon in a good way.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente