A new Friday has begun and it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Lords of the Fallen was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, October 15.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

The Callisto Protocol ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Farming Simulator 22 ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Weird West ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ― Open beta available until October 15

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Battlefield 2042 ― Available until October 15 Autonauts ― Available until October 15 Akka Arrh ― Available until October 15 Minecraft ― Available until October 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ― Open Beta available until October 15

PC

Steam

Forts ― Available until October 15 Battlefield 2042 ― Available until October 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ― Open beta available until October 15

Epic Games Store

Blazing Sails ― Available until October 19 at 9:00 AM QUBE ULTIMATE BUNDLE ― Available until October 19 at 9:00 AM

Nintendo Switch



Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, the next few days look quite promising with different games that will make you have a good time, so run to your console or PC and start playing.

