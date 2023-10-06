We are starting a new Friday and it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Detective Pikachu Returns was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday, October 8.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

The Callisto Protocol ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Farming Simulator 22 ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 Weird West ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until November 6 We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Tales of Arise ― Available until October 8 For the King ― Available until October 8 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy ― Available until October 8 We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― 10-hour trial, available until the 13th October

PC

Steam

Golf with your friends ― Available until October 8 We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Epic Games Store

Godlike Burger ― Available until October 12 at 9:00 AM We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Nintendo Switch



Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, this weekend is ready to give you hours and hours of fun with your favorite hobby, so run to your console or PC and start playing.

