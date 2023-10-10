Suara.com – It was reported that Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella’s household broke up after the actor was involved in a drug case for the second time. Now, after Ammar is free, the fate of their household is revealed.

To the media crew at a press conference, Ammar Zoni admitted that his marriage to Ibel, Irish Bella’s nickname, was fine.

“Until now, thank God, God willing, my relationship is good,” said Ammar Zoni in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Monday (9/10/2023).

Ammar Zoni revealed the reason why Ibel never visited him in prison. Apparently, Ammar himself asked his wife to do this.

“I asked Irish not to visit. I didn’t want the mistakes I made to disturb his professionalism. I didn’t want to involve Irish, it’s not that he didn’t want to come. Irish even asked why. But I really wanted to do this without involving him,” he said.

Video Editor: Zay