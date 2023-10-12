Voice of Sumatra – It is suspected that Ammar Zoni’s household with Irish Bella has been in trouble since Ammar was involved in a drug case.

This suspicion arose because Irish Bella never visited Ammar Zoni in prison. When Ammar underwent trial, Ibel, Irish Bella’s nickname, was also not present.

Now Ammar Zoni is free after serving seven months behind bars. Ammar Zoni provided clarification regarding Irish Bella who never visited him in prison.

According to Ammar, he was the one who forbade Irish Bella from coming to prison. Ammar admitted that he did not want to involve Ibel in his problem.

Also Read: 10 Mixue Shops Nearest to Canggu Bali, Complete with Operating Hours

“That’s why I asked Irish not to come, it’s not that he didn’t want to come. Irish even asked, ‘Why? I should have been there,’ but I really wanted to do this without involving him,” said Ammar Zoni.

However, after being released, Ammar Zoni apparently did not return to his house with Irish Bella and the children.

Ammar chose to live with his family first. According to him, it took effort for his wife to accept him again.

“For now, God willing, my relationship is good, with quotation marks I have to try,” said Ammar Zoni when met in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, recently.

Ammar realized that he had disappointed Irish Bella through his actions which damaged not only his name but also Irish Bella in the world of entertainment.

Also Read: Many Palestinian Fighters Destroyed, Following are the Specifications for the Merkava Mk.4 Tank

“And I have children. Of course the public stigma sees it,” said Ammar Zoni, unable to continue his sentence.

“So if they say divorce or anything like that, of course I have to try, more, to convince them all with my actions,” said Ammar Zoni.