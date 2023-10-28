The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has just been released in theaters around the world and it is normal that many people in the audience have not understood its references because they are foreign to the franchise. If you are one of them, don’t worry, there are a lot of titles for you to discover the universe of the series and the best thing is that there are several that you can play for free.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is an indie franchise that has grown a lot in just a few years. As we told you, throughout almost 10 years of existence it has offered a total of 15 games or interactive experiences and one more will debut next December.

How many Five Nights at Freddy’s games can be played for free?

Well, if you are looking to get to know the franchise in the most economical way, you should know that of those 16 games, 8 were released as free games.

Today these 8 games are accessible except for Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’s, an augmented reality (AR) experience to promote collectible products from the series, but which unfortunately is no longer available.

You can download and play 8 Five Nights at Freddy’s games for free

The last free game released was FNAF: The Movie: The Game, which was supposedly based on the movie, but is actually the third installment of Freddy in Space 3.

The vast majority are available on PC, precisely on the Game Jolt platform, Scott Cawthon’s (creator of the series) favorite to share them with his followers. Below you can see the list with all the free Five Nights at Freddy’s titles along with a link to the platforms where you can download them officially and for free.

Although the first games of the franchise are not free, you can currently get them at a very affordable price, around $7.99 USD or $140 MXN each in digital stores such as PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, App Store and Google Play Store.

FNaF World (2016) — PC. Ultimate Custom Night (2018) — the game The game is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile, but can only be downloaded for free on PC. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017) — the game The game is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile, but can only be downloaded for free on PC. Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery (2019) — mobile (iOS, Android). Freddy in Space 2 (2019) — PC. Security Breach: Fury’s Rage (2021) — PC. FNAF: The Movie: The Game (Freddy in Space 3: Chica in Space, 2023) — PC.

How many free Five Nights at Freddy’s games have you tried? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now available in theaters. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

