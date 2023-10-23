The Nerazzurri midfielder: “This mentality ultimately gives you an edge. We have not one but two eyes on the championship”

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

22 October – Turin

You talk about the changes and here he is, Davide Frattesi. Who at the end of the match is cuddled and hugged by Mario Cecchi, Simone Inzaghi’s collaborator, in the middle of the pitch. After his arrival, Inter went on to take the three points. “Do I feel fit? The more we play, the better – explained the former Sassuolo midfielder -. I have to play a few more games, I was out of action before the national team. But the injury is over, I’m excited.” And it is also clear from what he says: “We have too important an objective (the reference is to the Scudetto, ed.), we must continue like this to achieve what we have set our minds to. Now let’s think about extending our group in the Champions League, then not one but two eyes on the championship. We are Inter: there is the awareness that we are always obliged to win, here a draw is like a defeat and this mentality ultimately gives you an edge.”

acceleration

Extra march that was seen in the second half: “As soon as Torino gave up for a moment, our strength came out. It was too important to win this match given the direct clash between Milan and Juventus. Am I starting against Salzburg? Hope it’s a lot, starting from the beginning is different.”