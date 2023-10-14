Having recovered from the strain on his right thigh flexors, he returned to the pitch towards the end against Bologna. In the national team he has taken part in four of the last five goals, Inzaghi awaits him at the top

What’s the mood in Coverciano? It depends, one might say. Because the Italian retreat, in these hours shaken by the betting case, is obviously surrounded by off-field events. But for some, the national team remains the engine to go fast, to not stop. Think of Davide Frattesi: when he wears the Italy shirt, the Inter midfielder stands out. He has led the Azzurri in their last few outings, taking part in four of Italy’s last five goals with three goals and one assist. At the Nerazzurri he had to stop due to a strain on the flexors of his right thigh, how is he now? Important answers could also come from the national team for Simone Inzaghi.

Frattesi missed two matches for the Nerazzurri, against Benfica in the Champions League and in the 4-0 defeat of Salerno decided by Lautaro Martinez’s poker from the bench. In the negative afternoon against Bologna, the former Sassuolo midfielder came on at the end, his first taste of the pitch after the slight muscle injury. In October he played about twenty minutes on the pitch, in general he hasn’t played as a starter since the victory in Empoli, the only match in which Inzaghi started him from the first minute. At Inter, also due to resentment, he has not yet managed to impose himself, unlike what he did in Azzurri.

Against Malta he should start from the bench, but he could still get minutes during the match. It’s difficult to think of an Italy without Davide: the Azzurri’s last match – the delicate match against Ukraine at San Siro – was decided by a brace from him. And also against the Netherlands in the Nations League, in the final in June, he was a great protagonist with goals and assists. At the time he wasn’t yet officially an Inter player, there was half Serie A on him. Frattesi had already chosen the Nerazzurri, in Milan he found himself living with ruthless competition and with a Mkhitaryan who doesn’t give up his place as holder. After the break, Inter’s calendar will become busy, Inzaghi will need Davide: Spalletti could help Simone understand the midfielder’s condition. A Frattesi recharged by the national team would be manna from heaven for the Nerazzurri.

