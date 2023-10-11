Again with Kelsey Grammer leading the cast, the continuation of Frasier premieres on Paramount+ on October 12 and in Spain we will be able to see the series on November 3, 2023 through SkyShowtime.

There is nothing left to enjoy Frasier, the new serie spin-off of the already Cheers spin-off that brings back Kelsey Grammer in the role that brought him fame and that in Spain we will see on SkyShowtime next month.

But first, the former radio psychiatrist arrives in the United States tomorrow through Paramount+, which means that the specialized press is already beginning to launch its assessments of this revival.

Although, more than revival, In general, the media classify the return of Frasier as a sequel that knows how to live up to the original series and that, for better or worse (it depends on each person’s tastes), maintains the essence of the nineties sit-com of yesteryear.

However, variety lies in taste and Other media have not been so enthusiastic about the return of one of the most legendary series on television. Let’s take a look at some examples.

Praise for Frasier’s return, but also some boos

Variety: “Paramount+’s Frasier works because it remains loyal to the original show. Despite the cast changes, Frasier, now 60, has the same qualities of the man viewers first met when he was 30 and last saw when he was 50. (…).

From the theme song to the black and white title cards, and even the live audience, the elements that made Frasier such a quintessential work remain unchanged here. This version of Frasier it also retains its ability to remain socially and politically neutralwhich is a nice respite for hyper-aware fans.”

Entertainmet Weekly: “With no Niles or Daphne or Martin and only the vague promise of a ‘guest appearance’ from Roz (Peri Gilpin) and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), the weight of this comedy’s new world rests on Frasier’s shoulders. It’s quite a handicap, but Grammer knows the good doctor well, and steps back into the role as easily as Frasier might slip into a custom-made Armani suit..

“The actor’s exceptional charisma keeps this new Frasier afloat for now, but the five episodes available for review reveal underlying issues that indicate he will be no exception to the revival rule.”

Vulture: “If only Frasier had learned more lessons from (the Will & Grace and Murphy Brown revivals) which, like this reboot, tended to broaden the tone of their original iterations, even as they strove to recreate the circumstances that they made the originals fit.

Revivals tend to be damned propositions on that front. You can’t turn them into exact replicas of what came before, because time has passed and circumstances have changed, but if you change too much (and, say, put jeans on Frasier) you distance yourself from the uncompromising.

It’s strange to see how much effort Kelsey Grammer has put into making this resurgence happen, only to have it seem like a cautious and defensive move. All that effort just to bring this back?“.

These are some of the first criticism of Frasierthe new series that we can see in Spain through SkyShowtime next November 3, 2023. Do you think it will live up to the original?