After Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac e Mia Gothalso the Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz joins the cast of the new live-action adaptation of Frankensteinthe famous novel by Mary Shelley. The Netflix project is taking more and more shape starting from another Oscar award, Guillermo del Toro, who holds both the role of director and screenwriter. And it is he who comments on this opportunity:

Now I feel crazy and brave enough to take on something like this, and we will! I’m together with Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth and we’re working on it. We start shooting in February and it’s a film I’ve wanted to make for 50 years, ever since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had a revelation, and it’s basically a film that required a lot of personal growth and a lot of tools that I didn’t have until ten years ago.

From his words we can perceive how important the Mexican director considers this film to be for himself and for the public, as it had already been Pinocchioalways produced by Netflix and which earned him the Oscar for best animated film of 2023.

While waiting for further news, such as the release date or the publication of the first trailers, we can fantasize about which characters will be played by these actors, and the most popular hypotheses are on Christoph Waltz in the role of Doctor Frankenstein and Oscar Isac in those of monster, but there has been no official confirmation about it yet.