Christoph Waltz joins the rich cast of the film on Frankenstein already composed by Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, with Guillermo Del Toro behind the camera. This is the second collaboration between the two after Pinocchio, the stop-motion film released on Netflix last December, where the actor voices Count Volpe. Nothing is yet known about the role he will play in the film whose shooting, after years of work, is scheduled for February as declared by the director himself.

“I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We’ll start shooting in February, and it’s a film I’ve wanted to make for 50 years, ever since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a film that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I wouldn’t have had 10 years ago. Now I’m brave enough, or crazy, or something, and we’ll face it. There’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth and we’re working on it.”

The enthusiasm that shines through Del Toro’s words suggests good omens for the result of his transposition on the monster born from the pen of Mary Shelley, and considering the background and the wealth of the working team, there can only be excellent prospects for the upcoming project .