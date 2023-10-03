Things in the Catholic Church are never what they seem. Neither does the latest Vatican controversy (which includes five old men dressed in red, white-collar “coups”, homosexual marriages, female priests and many other things).

Above all, because this scuffle is nothing more than a skirmish in a much larger battle. But let’s go in parts.

An ‘innocent’ dubia. A few months ago, a small group of cardinals asked Pope Francis five theological questions (a ‘dubia’ in Vatican jargon) ahead of perhaps the most important meeting of his pontificate, the synod on synodality. The letter touched on many topics: from the limits of reinterpretation of divine Revelation, the blessing of homosexual unions, the ordination of women, the very concept of synodality or the role of forgiveness in the current church.

They were not topics chosen at random: they are very controversial issues within the Church. To cite the clearest example, the issue of blessing homosexual unions has been a major problem for years in the relations between the German bishops, the rest of the Church and the Vatican.

They are also issues carefully selected to force the Holy Father to reflect on these issues (and they have made no effort to hide it). That is, without questioning the intentions of the cardinals (who, from what we will see, have reason to be worried), the dubia is more than a handful of questions.

A coup? This is what several media outlets have said, but it seems excessive and unjustified. If there is something that can be recognized in the Catholic Church, it is that, after a very long history of schisms and fights, it has achieved an almost bomb-proof institutional design. It is a machine with such enormous organizational inertia that it is very difficult to assault.

In all honesty, it is not reasonable to think that this was the intention of the cardinals either. I don’t even think they expected a response. In 2016, two of them (along with others already deceased) sent another dubia that, for years, has been the subject of debate. And in all these years, the Vatican has done absolutely nothing to answer them.

The surprise, in this case, is that the Pope has answered them.

What’s behind the dubia. Because, although what the Pope’s response says is very interesting (and, as we will see, it opens many doors), what is really important is an underlying process that is already underway and that threatens to change many things within the church in a short time. time. That is what the cardinals try to stop with the limited means available; That’s what the dubia controversy is really about.

The question of the death penalty. It seems that I am taking a detour, but in the change of position of the Church regarding the death penalty you can clearly see the process I am talking about. In 2018, Francis changed the paragraph of the Catechism where the death penalty was discussed.

Where previously, it was said that, although “the traditional teaching of the Church does not exclude […] resort to the death penalty, if this were the only possible way”, “if bloodless means are sufficient […]the authority will be limited to those means”; now it could be read that “the death penalty is inadmissible, because it violates the inviolability and dignity of the person”, and it is determinedly committed to its abolition throughout the world.

It seems like a minor change. After all, the last Popes (regardless of their supposed ideology) have been great activists against capital punishment. However, Francis was turning two millennia of Catholic theology on its head: he was developing the moral teaching of the Church to the point of changing it significantly.

That is the key: development. As Brian A. Graebe explained, “the question of the death penalty is very important because it serves as a possible model for any doctrinal change one might desire.”

“‘For a long time we believed in X, but now we understand Y better, so we have come to believe NOT in X’…” Graebe continued. And no, it is not a paranoia of the most conservative movements. “When asked about the possibility of changing the Church’s teaching on contraception, Pope Francis himself invoked the idea of ​​development and cited the death penalty as an example of how moral teaching can and should be developed.” There it is all.

It is not without reason that the Pope invokes the idea of ​​development when speaking about contraception (after all, ‘Humanae Vitae’ remains one of the encyclicals that more problems have caused to the Church in recent centuries), but there are many more issues on the table.

And that is what worries the cardinals of the dubia. Because the real problem of the Catholic Church is that it wants to sip and blow at the same time. On the one hand, she calls herself “depository of the faith of the Apostles” and makes it clear that revelation is immutable. On the other hand, she has been doing recurring contortionisms for 2,000 years to adapt (better or worse) to the reality of the moment. These two souls have been fighting for a century and, therefore, the cardinals wonder… what is behind the death penalty?

Could it be the ‘gay theme’? The female priesthood? Without a doubt, the obstinacy of the German bishops to bless homosexual unions puts on the table that, with very few exceptions (I would dare say experiments), the truth is that the Church does not have a coherent proposal for homosexual people.

Catholic feminism, on the other hand, has been pushing the Church for decades to follow in the footsteps of the Anglican Church and ordain women. Or, in any case, take seriously what John Paul II said (that when we talk about priestly power “we find ourselves in the area of ​​function, not of dignity or holiness”), it translates into something substantive and women have just been considered second-class members in the Church.

On the third hand, a certain Catholic traditionalism has been demanding for years a return to many ecclesial practices (the Latin mass, the main one) that go beyond the post-conciliar consensus, but for which the hierarchy does not have clear answers either.

How to remain Catholic. They are enormous problems that have no simple solution, neither at the institutional level, nor at the pastoral level, nor at the theological level. And that is the great battle of the Church: how to remain Catholic (that is, universal) in an increasingly diverse world.

