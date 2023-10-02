Francis Ford Coppola’s next film will be Megalopolis and now we know new details about what he is preparing.

Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola, known for classics such as The Godfather (1972) or Apocalypse Now (1979), shared his reflections on the Roman Empire in a recent post on Instagram. His response was part of a TikTok trend in which men were asked, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” Although many responses were humorous, the director’s response was serious and revealing.

The 84-year-old director revealed that he thinks about Ancient Rome “quite” often, since he considers that the Roman Republic served as an example for his country, America, and its institutions. Furthermore, he mentioned that this fascination was the inspiration behind his next film, Megalopolis.

Power, glory and a lot of betrayal.

Francis Ford Coppola explained his interest in the Roman Republic through the political struggles between the ambitious parties and leaders of the time. His reflection focused on how the interest of the Republic gave way to the ambitions of a few powerful men who sought to establish their own fortunes and authority through the use of armed force, ultimately leading to the decline of the constitution.

Interestingly, Francis Ford Coppola is part of a “dynasty” in Hollywood, often considered a modern empire in the film industry. Of Italian descent, the family includes several famous filmmakers and artists. Like his daughter, director Sofia Coppola, actor Nicolas Cage, actress Talia Shire, writer Roman Coppola and actor Jason Schwartzman. Together, they have won numerous Academy Awards and left a mark on film culture.

Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film Megalopolis is a sci-fi epic that has been in development for decades. The director has contributed $120 million of his own money to carry out this ambitious project. The plot takes place in a futuristic New York and centers on a woman, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, who must choose between two ideologies for the future of the city: that of her conservative father, played by Forest Whitaker, or her progressive lover, played by Adam Driver.

Although the project has faced challenges on the filming set, Francis Ford Coppola continues working on this film that promises to be one of the most anticipated of his career. While a specific release date has yet to be announced, Megalopolis is expected to hit the big screen next year. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.