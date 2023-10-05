loading…

France immediately withdrew troops from Niger. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – Paris will begin withdrawing troops from Niger this week. This was confirmed by the French military on Thursday (5/10/2023), following the deterioration in relations caused by the recent coup in the African country.

“Coordination with the Niger army was critical to the success of this maneuver. “All arrangements have been made to ensure the movement takes place well and safely,” the French military said. in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This move came after the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, was expelled from the West African country by its new military rulers.

Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the country’s military on July 26. In August, coup leaders demanded that the French envoy leave and revoked his diplomatic immunity when Paris refused.

Previously, Niger’s new ruler had suspended a number of military cooperation agreements with France and requested that its troops withdraw from the country in response to widespread dissatisfaction with the decade-long counter-insurgency mission in the Sahel region.

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that the new military government lacked legitimacy and called Itte’s expulsion a “provocation.”

But last month, Macron announced that France would end its military cooperation with Niger’s new authorities when the envoy returned to Paris. French troops will leave Niamey “at the end of this year,” he added.

On Thursday, French military headquarters cited the president’s “repatriation” order as the reason for their decision to begin withdrawing troops from the uranium-rich African nation.

“The disengagement of soldiers and military assets stationed in Niger began this week. “This maneuver will allow the return of all troops to France before the end of this year,” the military said.

France has around 1,500 troops stationed in Niger. It also had a military presence in Mali and Burkina Faso but suspended those operations following coups in those countries, which are also former colonies.

France’s military base in Niger is one of the largest in the Sahel region, and once the withdrawal is complete, a contingent of around 1,000 troops in Chad will be France’s remaining military presence in the region.

