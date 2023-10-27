In Spain it is increasingly common for restaurants to include pre-cooked dishes on their menus. It’s not that this is bad, far from it, nor good, it’s just something that happens. This is what is known as fifth-range restaurants, which are very widespread in our country, according to the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and Restaurants (FEHR). The agency estimates that most restaurants have dishes that are not homemade to a greater or lesser extent, regardless of the type of cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, tapas, etc.

Culinary honesty is something that is increasingly being questioned. In France, this phenomenon is also so widespread that the Government has decided to say enough is enough. Now, a new law will force restaurants to specify in their menus which dishes have not been prepared in their kitchens. That is, they are not 100% homemade.

French law. The decision comes from the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce, Crafts and Tourism, which has drafted a new rule that dictates that restaurants must indicate on their menus dishes that have not been prepared by the restaurant’s chef. The law will affect 175,000 restaurants in France and could result in a reduction in demand from suppliers. On the other hand, there could be a wave of hiring of qualified chefs, benefiting the labor market.

It is not the first time that France has tried something similar. In 2014 they established a “fait maison” (homemade) system, which proved unsuccessful as it was optional and did not end the problem of dishes prepared outside the facilities. The underlying problem is the same: the lack of an exact definition of “homemade,” which everyone interprets as they want.

Why such a measure? According to the French ministry, to “regain consumer confidence and give value to authentic French cuisine,” which was declared intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2010. In this sense, the objective is to protect consumers, but Above all, praise the hard work of the chefs of the establishments that do produce their menu offerings. That is, reestablish competition between establishments that is not only based on prices, but on quality.

The tendency. The rule comes at a time when there is a growing phenomenon of restaurants choosing to offer pre-cooked dishes in the main European cities. This is what is known as “fifth range”, dishes that only need to be heated and served and are preserved in different ways: vacuum packed, refrigerated or in a modified atmosphere and pasteurized. They predominate thanks to technological developments in food preservation, since they can now last for days without going bad.

The phenomenon of the fifth range in Spain. From the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and Restaurants (FEHR) they point out that it is a trend that is increasing and they believe that “it is part of the evolution of the industry.” Emilio Gallego, the general secretary of the federation, explained in this article in El Confidencial that it is actually beneficial for all parties, since the customer gets cheaper dishes and the establishment reduces costs.

The same report highlights the role that the company La Cocina de Lola has in this trend, a family business with 22 employees specialized in the technology of preparing dishes for restaurants and that cooks 9,000 kilos of food per month for establishments throughout Spain. including major chains. Of course, due to confidentiality they do not give details about who their clients are.

How to realize? Although the fifth range is often used to reduce costs, there are also cases of good restaurants that use it to serve certain dishes that require many hours of cooking at a low temperature, such as cheeks. Desserts also require a qualification and professionalism that not many restaurants can have, which is why many of them are not 100% homemade either.

In this other Alimente+ article, gastronomic advisor Carlos Núñez gave some keys to know which dishes we can be wary of when we go to a restaurant. He recommended identifying whether a mass is homogeneous. That is, if the meat, sauce and garnish are mixed. Another detail that he points out is the fresh aspect: “the fifth range has to be pasteurized at more than 70ºC for quite a long time, which is too long for the fish, which lose the appearance of freshness.” And it can even be detected in the service: if When ordering meat, no one asks you how done you want it, they hesitate.

Image: Unsplash (Fabrizio Magoni)

In Xataka | If you share the plate, two euros extra fee: Italy leads the way in anti-tourism measures