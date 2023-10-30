The French Visual Effects Industry is skyrocketing thanks to the demand that currently exists around the world.

France has bet heavily on boosting the visual effects (VFX) industry and that is why it is experiencing impressive growth. Much of this success is due to an attractive 10% tax rebate bonus aimed at productions that invest more than $2.1 million in local digital equipment.

This tax incentive has not only attracted international production companies, but has allowed American studios to benefit from an impressive 40% reimbursement on post-production expenses. This situation has provided a valuable opportunity for talented professionals to remain or return to France, leading to rapid growth in the visual effects industry.

Some success stories.

Yard founder and CEO Laurens Ehrmann highlights how the perception of the visual effects industry in France has changed dramatically. Previously, productions only spent just enough to take advantage of the tax credit, but now they come to France specifically to collaborate with local visual effects studios on larger projects.

Yard, for example, has participated in high-profile productions such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The success of these projects has allowed Yard to open new branches outside of Paris to tap into additional talent.

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny

Laurens Ehrmann emphasizes the importance of being close to talent and when a new pool of talent is detected, they open a new office. Yard has opened a branch in Montpellier, in the south of France, taking advantage of the partnership with the prestigious animation and VFX school, ArtFX. Additionally, ArtFX has plans to open a school and studio in Lille, which has inspired Yard to follow suit and open a new office there.

For many companies, proximity to talent has become crucial. Ehrmann emphasizes the need to reinvent yourself, be flexible and create new opportunities in this constantly evolving environment.

In addition to fiscal stimulus, some companies have used subsidies to spur innovation.

For example, Paris-based MacGuff has internally developed the Face Engine tool, which uses artificial intelligence to digitally rejuvenate or modify faces in already filmed footage. This avoids the need for makeup and prosthetics on set, offering a more advanced approach than common facial filters.

This technology has already been successfully applied in productions such as Canal Plus’ Office of Infiltrators and the Netflix limited series Bernard Tapie. Face Engine’s impressive capabilities have caught the attention of international producers, and MacGuff hopes to clear up some myths about his proprietary tool during an upcoming visit to Los Angeles.

The visual effects industry in France is booming, harnessing technology and talent to meet the growing demand for international productions. Let’s hope that some countries with so much talent copy this stimulus policy to be able to benefit from all the work that is being created around VFX.