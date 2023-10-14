Clashes in France Macron

France, the “predator files” scandal explodes, the investigation that gets Macron into trouble. This is what Paris is accused of

Storm on France and on the president Macron. An investigation accuses the Paris government. The accusation: “They sell spy viruses to regimes“. This is a joint investigation conducted by Amnesty International, Mediapart and Tomorrow. France would sell spy systems like its Predator to countries where they are installed dictatorships. As an example Egypt. Predator is produced by French Nexa and Israeli Intellexa. But at stake – reports Il Domani – there are deals with French secret services and Libya, as well as negotiations with Saudi Arabia. The investigation is called “Predator files” and is based on documents obtained by Mediapart and Der Spiegel. In addition to Egypt, Predator has also arrived in Madagascar e in Vietnam. And candidate in the presidential elections in Egypt was spied on.



The software – continues Il Domani – has brought the United States to blacklist Intellexa on charges of having undertaken activities contrary to the national interest and US foreign policy. The European Union has not yet adopted such measures. According to an Amnesty report today they use it in Sudan, Madagascar, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Indonesia, Vietnam and Angola. And the matter, according to the newspaper, proves that the software it is not used to prevent terrorism. Even if this is the excuse with which it is purchased. The alliance between the French and the Israelis dates back to 2007. When the then Amesyp developed the Eagle software for Muammar Gaddafi. It is used to monitor the Internet. Thanks to Sarkozy, the product also arrives in Kazakhstan is in Qatar.

