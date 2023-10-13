French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has banned demonstrations in support of Palestine following the war between Israel and the radical Palestinian group Hamas, for fear of unrest. Despite the ban, thousands of people gathered in the squares of several French cities on Thursday to protest against Israel’s harsh reaction and express their support for the Palestinian population. In Paris the police intervened with tear gas and water cannons to disperse around 3 thousand demonstrators who had gathered in Place de la République. Ten people were arrested during the demonstration, and another ten were arrested in Lille.

In a televised appeal, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the French not to foment divisions within the country. Macron described Hamas as “a terrorist organization that desires the death of Israeli people” and said that “those who confuse the Palestinian cause with the justification of terrorism commit a moral, political and strategic error.”

In recent days in France, security measures have been strengthened in front of schools and synagogues also due to some incidents of anti-Semitism, including an attack on a Jewish student by other students in a school in the metropolitan area Paris. On Wednesday, the French government announced that twenty people had been arrested for anti-Semitic behavior. Meanwhile, the country’s authorities have confirmed that at least 13 French citizens were killed in the clashes between Israel and Hamas and 17 are missing, including four children, probably taken hostage. Macron said the French government was working with Israel to bring them home.

