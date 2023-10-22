The French Minister of Transport Clément Beaune he announced that from next week there will be more checks at Paris airports, on trains and in stations. The increase in security measures was decided after the evacuations of several airports that occurred in recent days following threats of attacks. Police patrols will be increased by 40 percent and the staff of the national railway company SNCF will be strengthened by 20 percent. There will also be many more agents at train stations.

In France the alert level for the risk of attacks was raised to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program, after the attack on a school in Arras, a city in the north-east of the country which is home to significant communities of people Muslim and of Jewish origin. The attack, in which a teacher was killed, was carried out a few days after the start of the new armed conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian group Hamas. According to the French authorities, on the same day there was also an attempted terrorist attack near Paris, which failed thanks to the intervention of the security forces.