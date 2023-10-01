The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said a preliminary investigation has been ongoing since 2022 and confirmed that transactions involving Arnault and Sarkisov were attached to these





The Prosecutor’s Office Paris confirmed that it is investigating financial transactions involving LVMH’s controlling shareholder, Bernard Arnault, and Russian businessman Nikolai Sarkisov. The opening of a preliminary investigation in France does not necessarily imply wrongdoing on the part of the interested parties, for whom the presumption of innocence applies. A spokesperson for Arnault, contacted by MFF, declined to comment. He writes the website www.milanofinanza.it.

The newspaper Le Monde initiated the coverage of the alleged transactions between the two, citing the financial intelligence unit Tracfin and reporting that Sarkisov he had purchased a property in a luxury Alpine resort through a transaction in which Arnault, through one of his companies, provided a loan. The newspaper quoted a person close to Arnault as saying the transaction was carried out in full compliance with French law.

The Prosecutor’s Office Paris told Reuters that a preliminary investigation has been ongoing since 2022 and confirmed that transactions involving Arnault and Sarkisov were attached to them.

Le monde specified that the investigation was centered on the purchase of more than a dozen apartments in the ski resort of Courchevel, where the luxury real estate conglomerate of ArnaultLVMH, and related holding structures possess several important properties.

Lvmh is currently the most valuable company in Europe. The French giant will publish its third quarter financial results at the end of October.

