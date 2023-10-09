The Parma coach arrived on the Rossoneri bench on 9 October 2019 after Giampaolo’s dismissal. Between great successes and some loud crashes, he made the Rossoneri grow

Gian Marco Calvaresi

9 October – MILAN

The cycle continues and, indeed, if it were only for him, as he has said several times it would continue for a very long time. On the other hand, Stefano Pioli, if when he landed at Milanello for the club he wasn’t a first choice, then he became one. With the return to Europe, with the championship, with the valorization of many players. Today Pioli turns four years with Milan and, even if there has always been a part of fans who – let’s say so – aren’t crazy about him, his balance with the Rossoneri is undoubtedly largely positive. Even with several rollercoasters, sometimes bringing with it the feeling of a team capable of incredible feats and sensational thuds. However, if there is one thing that everyone can agree on, it is that since his advent, Milan has always grown despite defeats, has returned to winning in Italy, and has managed to play in a Champions League semi-final after 16 years of waiting. Pioli has always followed his own path and the players have followed him, experimenting and finding new balances when the old ones became unsustainable. Here are the main tactical keys of his in his four years on the Milan bench, between great successes and some loud thuds.

from the ashes of Bergamo

—

December 22, 2019 is a watershed date in Milan’s recent history: Pioli, who has been on the Rossoneri bench for two and a half months, inherited from Giampaolo a young and insecure team, to which he has not yet managed to make an impact. The resounding 5-0 suffered by Atalanta convinces the management to intervene in the market: Ibra and Kjaer arrive, and Pioli models the new backbone of the Devil on them. His great merit was to position the key players in the role that enhanced their characteristics: Calhanoglu was placed in the attacking midfield, Kessie moved to the midline to form a perfectly complementary hinge with Bennacer. Rebic and Saelemekers become the two offensive wingers: the Croatian supports Ibra, the Belgian is more of a balancer. The 4-2-3-1 that emerges launches Milan to an unexpected string of post-Covid victories, and convinces the management to confirm their trust in the Parma coach.

the double trocar

—

At the end of the 2020/21 season, Milan finds itself immersed in the fight for fourth place. We arrive at the Stadium’s direct clash against Juve after two consecutive defeats against Sassuolo and Lazio, which reduced the Rossoneri’s hopes to a minimum. To revitalize a team that appeared tired and “predictable”, Pioli decided to send Brahim Diaz onto the field from the 1st minute, diverting Calhanoglu to the left wing: the move of the double attacking midfielder was decisive and Milan found the first victory in its history at the Allianz Stadium , prevailing with a clear 3-0. Three days later, at the home of Torino, he proposed the same line-up again with Rebic moving forward, and an incredible 7-0 came in one of the best matches of his management. With the victory in Bergamo on the last day, the Rossoneri celebrate their return to the Champions League, seven years after the last time.

exploit the emergency

—

The 2021/22 season gives Milan an alternative in attack named Olivier Giroud, but in his Champions League debut both he and Ibra are out due to physical problems. In a red-hot Anfield, Pioli faces Liverpool with Rebic as an offensive reference and Leao wide on the left: a 3-2 defeat arrives, but the performance of the Portuguese in tandem with Theo Hernandez convinces the coach that he has a left wing capable of putting difficulty anyone. In the following matches, therefore, Pioli persists with Leao: sometimes as a starter, sometimes during the match, but Rafa begins to take over Milan. A streak of seven consecutive victories arrives in the championship, which allows the Rossoneri to share the top of the table with Napoli.

from mockery to the tricolour

—

The match between Milan and Spezia risked representing a tombstone for the Rossoneri’s tricolor aspirations: Messias’ disallowed goal and the mocking defeat at the last second could represent the classic knock out blow. Giroud’s turn in the derby, however, turned the season and the recent history of the Devil. The team relaunches itself, but two draws arrive with Salernitana and Udinese, and Pioli understands that to overcome the offensive difficulties he must try to win by conceding less: in Naples he remodels the 4-2-3-1 by inserting Kessie between the lines, with Bennacer and Lower tones. This disguised 4-3-3 allows the Rossoneri to find further solidity at the back, with Tomori and Kalulu able to recover long by exploiting the compactness and filter of the midfield. In the last eleven matches, Maignan conceded just two goals with nine clean sheets, Milan never lost again and Piazza Duomo returned to its red and black colour.

the drop in January and the three-man defense

—

2023 has just begun, and January brings winds of crisis in the Milanello area: the 5-2 suffered by Sassuolo is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. With the derby arriving after three consecutive defeats, Pioli renounces the classic 4-2-3-1 by setting a 3-5-2 with Messias inside and Origi second striker, but the team does not implement the new dictates and a new thud arrives. The coach does not change his mind and insists with the three-man defence, launching the young Malick Thiaw: the Rossoneri lose in quality but find solidity again. This is the secret of the passage to the round of 16 against Conte’s Tottenham: the “mirror” 3-4-3 with which Pioli faced the double challenge allowed him to keep a clean sheet against the English and find qualification with a flash of Brahim Diaz at San Siro.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the return to origins and the G4

—

The quarter-final draw gives Pioli the challenge against Napoli, who are cannibalizing Serie A. On paper the balance definitely leans towards Spalletti’s men, and the calendar gives the two teams an “anticipation” of the double Champions League clash . On the 2nd of April, at the Maradona, Milan prevailed with a peremptory 4-0: Pioli, very good at exploiting his best weapons against the few weaknesses of the Neapolitans, returned to the 4-man defense and exploited Leao’s verticality. In the cup, ten days later, the same line-up was proposed again, with an unprecedented Bennacer raised on the attacking midfield line to shield Lobotka, and Krunic lowered to the centre-right to double Kvaratskhelia. The move still proves successful because it is the Algerian who scores the 1-0 goal. The same team that two and a half months earlier was sinking into chaos, conceding 12 goals in 3 games, qualified for the Champions League semi-final sixteen years after the last time. The rest is modern day history. Devil at the very top of the rankings and enticed to go a long way again in Europe. He always drives, Stefano Pioli from Parma, but an acquired “Milan native”.

October 9 – 07:34

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED