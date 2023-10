“A professional lab, here the amphetamine production was arranged from A to Z.” This is how the public prosecutor today described the drug lab that was dismantled in Den Ham at the end of 2021. The Public Prosecution Service believes that a man from Vroomshoop (26) was involved in running this lab and wants the man behind bars for four years. The Public Prosecution Service also demands that the suspect repay his estimated profit of more than eighty thousand euros.