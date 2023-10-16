Suara.com – Four Gerindra Party elites boarded the same car leaving from the lobby of the DPR’s Nusantara III Building. Later, the place they headed from the Parliament Building in Senayan was to the residence of General Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta.

The elite Gerindra Party administrator got into a black Toyota Alphard car at around 15.37. It was later discovered, based on information, that at 15.49, they arrived at Prabowo’s residence. Their presence at Prabowo’s house did not last long before they left the location again.

The four Gerindra elites are Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Secretary General Ahmad Muzani, Member of the Board of Trustees Andre Rosiade and Chairman of the DPP Prasetyo Hadi.

Initially, Dasco, who had finished his interview session with media crew at the DPR, walked away from the Nusantara III lobby towards the car. Arriving at the car door, Dasco then invited Muzani to get on first.

Muzani then sat in the middle area on the right. After Muzani, it was Prasetyo’s turn to enter the car and sit in the back. At the same time, Andre Rodiade opened the front passenger door and sat down.

Meanwhile, Dasco rose later to Muzani’s left. However, Dasco did not answer when asked whether they would hold another meeting, including a meeting at K4, another name for Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara.

Dasco just smiled and waved at reporters. He did this before getting into the car.

After sitting inside, Dasco did not answer questions about the destination of the Gerindra elite who were riding in one car.

“Freedom,” said Dasco while clenching his right fist before leaving Senayan.

KIM Meets Again

The Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) held another meeting on Monday (16/10/2023). This meeting was confirmed by the Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

Initially, Dasco was asked whether there was a meeting of Advanced Indonesia Coalition figures following the Constitutional Court’s decision. Dasco then answered that there had been a meeting.

“Today there was a meeting, it’s finished,” said Dasco at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023).

However, Dasco did not answer regarding when and where the meeting would be, whether at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta or not.

“I just didn’t participate in that,” said Dasco.

Dasco only confirmed that the meeting of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition was attended by the general chairmen.

“Inter-chairman,” said Dasco.

Confirming separately whether or not there would be a meeting of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition today, PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas did not answer. He only confirmed that his position was in China.

“I’m in China,” said Zulhas to Suara.com.

There is an opportunity for Gibran to accompany Prabowo

The Gerindra Party emphasized that there is a good opportunity for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate, following the Constitutional Court (MK) partially granting the request of a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A.

The Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said that the opportunity to become vice presidential candidate is not only open to Gibran, but also to figures who have experience as regional heads.

“Of course, the Constitutional Court’s decision not only opens up opportunities for Mas Gibran but also for regional heads who are currently serving or former regional heads who are directly elected by the regional elections, as with the presidential election, the opportunity is also opened to become president and vice president,” said Dasco at the Complex. Senayan Parliament, Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023).

Meanwhile, regarding the Constitutional Court’s decision to grant some of the requests regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Dasco emphasized that in principle the Gerindra Party respects the Constitutional Court’s decision that has been read out.

“Namely, in lawsuit Number 90, which was partially granted, the Constitutional Court decided that even though there was an age limit of 40 years, it then allowed officials or regional heads or state administrators who were elected through direct elections, including regional elections, to become presidential and vice presidential candidates,” said Dasco .

“So, therefore, we respect the Constitutional Court’s decision and of course what the Constitutional Court decides is final and binding and of course immediately implemented,” he continued.