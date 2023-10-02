As scheduled, today 2 October Paradox Interactive announced a new game: it’s about Foundryfirst-person factory construction simulation, in development by Channel 3 Entertainment. It will be available on PC via Steam (release date not revealed). You can see the announcement trailer at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game from the Steam page:

FOUNDRY is a first-person factory building simulation set in a procedurally generated infinite voxel world. Extract resources, build machinery and automate research to progress through the game. Meet logistical challenges by planning and building a network of conveyor belts and pipes. Manage a complex power system and expand your ever-growing production lines.

Automate everything

If you start out small and create your first objects and machines by hand, you will soon find yourself surrounded by a large sci-fi factory that will do the work for you. You must expand your factory by building more production lines, conveyor belts and pipes, maintaining a stable power supply for your growing energy needs. By conducting research, you will unlock more advanced, complex, and faster technologies to optimize design and maximize your factory’s production.

Expand worldwide

Each new game begins with a different procedurally generated voxel world. Each block can be destroyed and new blocks (land or buildings) can be placed to shape the worlds as you wish. Build your factory on a mountain, in the jungle or in the deepest mine – anything is possible!

Playing together

FOUNDRY can be played alone or cooperatively with friends. The multiplayer mode works both on the Internet and offline via the LAN network. There are currently no player limits for multiplayer, but we believe the game is best suited for 2-4 players.

Below you can see the announcement trailer.