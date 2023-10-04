Forza Motorsport is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated motorsport games in recent years. A title like this is much more enjoyable with a steering wheel and pedals that make us feel like we’re inside a sports car at full speed.

If you don’t yet have a steering wheel for your Xbox Series X|S or PC, but would like to get one for Forza Motorsport, we have 3 good options. They are wheels with different characteristics, but all of them should work with Forza Motorsport and other racing games on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PC.

In case you missed it: Forza Motorsport: how to start playing 5 days early with Xbox Game Pass?

Keep in mind that all of the controls we recommend are on the list of compatible wheels for Forza Motorsport, so you shouldn’t have any problems using them.

Without further ado, let’s see the options:

Video: Forza Motorsport – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022

The Logitech G920 is practically a classic Price: $5999 MXN (it has a 35% discount and remains at $3899.99 MXN) Available HERE

To start, we have a steering wheel for Xbox Series X|S and PC that can already be considered a classic. We’re talking about the Logitech G920, a relatively affordable controller that has some of the most important features in a quality controller.

In addition to being made with almost premium-feeling materials and coming with pedals, this steering wheel has motors to deliver feedback so you feel like you’re fighting against the track.

It is not the best, but it is at a good price Price: $4079 MXN (it has a 32% discount and is $2770.07 MXN) Available HERE

An option that we recommend because at the time of writing this note it has an incredible price is the HORI Overdrive. It is a steering wheel that has all the basics so you can enjoy a racing experience. It lacks important features like Force Feedback, but for its price it is worth it.

Logitech G923 is one of the best options Price: $7099 MXN (it has an 18% discount and is $6539 MXN) Available HERE

If you’re willing to spend a little more, why not check out the Logitech G923? It is one of Logitech’s most recent wheels and, without being top of the range, it offers several features that will take your experience to another level.

For example, it has Force Feedback HD that promises a new level of detail and realism. In addition, it features elements such as a progressive brake pedal and dual-clutch assist to make you feel like you are in a real car. Recommended.

What did you think of these controls? Are you interested in buying any of them to enjoy Forza Motorsport at full speed? Tell us in the comments.

Forza Motorsport will arrive on October 10 exclusively for the Xbox ecosystem. This means that you can play it on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can learn more about this racing title by clicking here.

