The driving experience in new generation video games is reaching unimaginable heights: while a film that tells the story of the virtual driver arrives at the cinema Jann Mardenborough, having arrived from virtual races to racing on the track, the new titles related to four wheels insert increasingly interesting innovations into the final experience. Yet competing against the ghost of oneself, when one is Forza Motorsport, it’s also difficult for Turn 10 Studios. Let’s find out together in our review of Forza Motorsporta game that abandons the classic numbering in favor of a title that could become a hub for the future too.

A new experience…

Forza Motorsport offers a set of interesting innovations, even if they might seem redundant in the long run. Let’s start with what is most striking: the Builders Cup Career Mode, a career mode that while initially surprising, becomes quite redundant after a few hours. Unfortunately the challenge inside is made up of a series of mini championships with various limitations to be respected, which if it can be entertaining in the first moments, becomes repetitive in the long run.

As we have already said previously, with this chapter Forza Motorsport it loses the numbering, almost as if it wants to detach itself from a timed release so as to be able to move on to a sort of generic hub that could receive updates. For this we expected a more impactful career modeor a departure from this modality in favor of something lighter.

On the contrary, it seems that Turn 10 Studios preferred to opt for a middle ground, which doesn’t exactly rhyme with courage, but which inserts hours of longevity into a title which, we can already tell you now, punta much more about multiplayer mode.

…but the old woman rules the roost

It should be said that i 20 circuits of the game manage to make every race exciting, or that There are around 500 cars available in the title, effectively giving you a virtually unlimited choice of cars. But what certainly impressed us when testing the game is what the multiplayer experience offers.

The way in which the races are proposed within a Forza Motorsport it’s very close to how they happen in reality, complete with qualifying and choices to make not only on the track, but also before pressing the accelerator. Replying a little race quality behind competitions like Formula 1, it must be said that the experience provided a nice boost of adrenaline, something that we lost badly in the long run of the campaign.

What we perceived was that basically Turn 10 Studios wanted to include the single player mode – complete with Drives which helps replicate a multiplayer experience – just to get players warmed up for the real gaming experience, the multiplayer.

Although we can’t be anything but happy with the races we played in multiplayerperhaps risking a little more on your career would have benefited the title, but all in all if the post-launch support remains high, we could receive many nice surprises.

A feast for the eyes

We tried Forza Motorsport on one Xbox Series X: Played strictly in mode Performance RT (4K 60FPS), we got to see the quality of the reflections on the cars; different if we also want tracks with RT, since in that case we need to switch to Quality mode, which drops to 30 FPS.

In qualitative terms instead, the game is stunning: the quality of every single reflection is undoubtedly breathtaking, even if the advancement of technology is starting to be seen less and less, which is certainly not attributable to the team but which also in this case, with a bit more stomach would have could have been more evident. The problem does not seem to be linked too much to a decline in the quality of the game Turn 10 Studiosbut on the contrary, the advancement of technology has led competing titles to offer more stylistically pleasant experiences and therefore, consequently, the gap between games becomes very thin.

Forza Motorsport However, it remains the best game in terms of graphic reproduction of the cars, and the sound also confirms this, exceptional from start to finish. Each roar seems to be taken exactly from the car in question, and each rev offers an audio recording that is little different from what would happen in reality. Even the noise of the tyres, a detail that could go unnoticed, remains well reproduced on every corner and every start.

Facile

For the rest Forza Motorsport falls between the two pitfalls more obvious than games on four wheels, both attributable to the difficulty of the game. If Drivatar actually manages to offer an immersive experience thanks to the AI ​​of the drivers, Forza Motorsport does nothing to put you in difficulty.

The qualifications they are almost absent, given that you can choose where to start from, while as far as driving is concerned, the damage system it’s not so annoying that it makes you have to be careful when cornering.

Maybe we weren’t able to ruin the cars in question ourselves, but it seemed like Turn 10 Studios went down with kid gloves, a choice we would have expected more from Playground for Forza Horizon than the return of Forza Motorsport.

If we then add to this the absence of a set of statistics and values necessary for those who want to delve deeper into the gaming experience, Forza Motorsport becomes a sort of hybrid, a game created to make long-time fans happy again, but which continues to look at new players as it progresses, trying to be the most inclusive as possible.

Another flaw, decidedly more pleasant, is the car number: if in fact having many available can be satisfying, taking them will be quite easy – as happens practically everywhere now – and therefore you will find yourself as always having dozens and dozens of cars available. On the contrary, however, in order to enhance them, you will have to use them more often, effectively pushing you to choose more carefully but at the same time making it more difficult for you to abandon them (since the most used ones, for all intents and purposes, will be more customized).