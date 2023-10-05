Microsoft has revealed the list of games that will arrive this month of October to Game Pass. The lineup is starting strong, with some games already available so far this month, while others will arrive in the coming days.

Among the games that are available we have Gotham Knights from Warner Bros Games and The Lamplighter’s League. Both games are available on the Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

While this October 4, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is available for the Cloud and Xbox Series X|S. One of the most anticipated is without a doubt, Forza Motorsport for the Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S from October 10. You can read our Forza review at this link. From Space for Cloud, Console and PC will be available on October 12. Also, Like A Dragon: Ishin! for the Cloud, Console and PC will be available for download on October 17.

The following games will soon be leaving the Game Pass library. So now you know, it’s time to play again before they leave. Those who want to keep these games in the library can use the member discount to save up to 20%.

Eville (Cloud, Console and PC) Overwhelm (PC) Shenzhen I/O (PC) The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console and PC) Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console and PC) Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console and PC) PC)