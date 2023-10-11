Forza Motorsportdeveloped by Turn 10 and published by Microsoft, is available starting today on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Forza Motorsport includes 20 tracks from around the world with multiple layouts, including 5 new Motorsport tracks, and over 500 cars at launch. The physics component and artificial intelligence of the game have been completely renovated, resulting in realistic gameplay.

Reviewed by our Clod, the new chapter of the franchise transports players to the most complete and engaging tracks in the world, in dreamlike contexts yet to be discovered. The work was positively received by industry criticswhich paid homage to its particularities.

