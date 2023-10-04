Forza Motorsport is about to be released and its reviews only increased the hype by confirming that it will be a great game. You probably can’t wait any longer to get your hands on it and that’s why you’ll be happy to know that there is a way you can start playing sooner. We know what you’re thinking: “sure, just buy the most expensive edition of Forza Motorsport and have early access.” While that’s true, there is another way and it’s one that doesn’t involve purchasing the game. To take advantage of it you will only have to have an active Xbox Game Pass membership and be willing to purchase special DLC. table of Contents Video: Forza Motorsport – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 To have early access to Forza Motorsport all you have to do is purchase the Premium Addons Package which is offered in the Xbox store. This is a product that you can find here and is offered in exchange for $899 MXN. In case you missed it: What visual modes will Forza Motorsport have on Xbox Series X|S? Once you purchase it, you will have up to 5 days of early access to Forza Motorsport. This regardless of whether you buy its cheaper digital version or if you plan to play it through Xbox Game Pass.

Early access to Forza Motorsport will begin tomorrow, Thursday, October 5 at 12:01 AM local time. So, no matter where you are, you can start playing from the first minute of October 5. Brilliant! Don’t you think?

At this time Forza Motorsport will debut on Xbox Game Pass

It is worth mentioning that the Forza Motorsport Premium Addons Pack It doesn’t just include early access. It will also give you extra content like all of the following:

Race Day Car Pass Car Pass VIP Subscription Welcome Pack

“He Premium plugin package It’s the best deal for our Game Pass members (except Core) and a great option for Standard and Deluxe Edition players looking to expand their game.

Upgrade your Forza Motorsport experience to Premium today and enjoy the game with up to 5 days of early access; includes the Race Day Car Pack, the Car Pass (30 cars available as soon as they are released), the VIP subscription and the Welcome Pack,” says the description of the Premium Addons Package.

Forza Motorsport will arrive on October 10 exclusively for the Xbox ecosystem. This means that you can play it on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can learn more about this racing title by clicking here.

