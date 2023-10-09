Although the global launch of Forza Motorsport it’s October 10th (find our Review here), the racing simulation title is available in early access for a few days now and, as you would expect from any game (especially early in its life), despite being a technically impressive product, It’s not entirely without flaws.

A particular technical problem has been reported by several players. Users on the official Forza forums and on Reddit have reported cases of game freezing when they tried to apply updates to cars in Career mode (dubbed Constructor mode in the game), after which the game requires a restart, which causes progress from the right-completed race to be lost. It appears that players are reporting this issue across all platforms. Turn 10 Studios has yet to officially communicate regarding the issuealthough presumably (or hopefully) the developer will try to fix it with an upcoming update. Below is an overview via Steam:

Forza Motorsport is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC in early access and will launch worldwide on October 10th. Continue to follow us for more information.