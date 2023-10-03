Forza Motorsport is just around the corner, so we’re getting closer to full-speed racing. If you are excited about this release, you may want to know what time it will debut so you can start playing from the first minute it is available.

Do not care anymore! Here we have all the information you need to know from when Forza Motorsport will be available.

Video: Forza Motorsport – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022

While releases like Starfield and Redfall had a simultaneous global release, things will be different with Forza Motorsport. In this way, you will have to wait until October 10 to start enjoying the racing game developed by Turn 10 Studios.

The good news is that Forza Motorsport will be available from the first minute of October 10. That is, it will debut at 12:01 AM wherever you are. So, now you have an excuse to stay up late playing for hours.

At this time Forza Motorsport will debut on Xbox Game Pass

If you don’t want to wait until October 10, you’ll be happy to know that Forza Motorsport will offer early access. In fact, you will have the opportunity to get up to 5 days of early access to this long-awaited release.

To have early access to Forza Motorsport all you need to do is purchase the game in its Premium Edition or purchase the regular version and the Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Pack. Please note that this pack is also compatible with Xbox Game Pass.

These products will give you early access to Forza Motorsport

Like other Xbox Game Studios releases, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (via the Xbox app and Steam). It is worth mentioning that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy it from the cloud thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

And you, are you excited to play Forza Motorsport? Will you enjoy it from its launch day? Tell us in the comments.

Related video: the best Microsoft exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

