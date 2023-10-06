Michel van de Korput crosses, winning insertion for Torrisi’s 3-2: how would you describe the most important goal of your career?“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. I don’t know how to describe it. I think it had to happen and it happened. I don’t believe in randomness. It was the right day: between the first and second half there was a particular atmosphere. We didn’t have to say anything and we knew we would have an important second half. I still remember going in for the shoot, caressing the Bull under the Marathon and feeling a particular sensation, I got shivers. At the end of the game I asked my teammates if they had felt the same and many of them agreed with me. However, that was and will always remain an unforgettable day that will make us emotional again in 2023. Today Juventus’ excessive power is evident, but I believe that Torino can give them a hard time.”

How can he give Juventus a hard time?“Juric is someone I respect very much and he is the one who will have to guide his Bull. The Granata team may not play very well, but they always hinder their opponents and don’t allow anyone to express themselves at their best. Juric can have a great chance tomorrow. I feel it on my skin. It all depends on the spirit of those who take the field. He needs a victory in a derby, too many years have passed.”

Is today’s Juventus comparable to that of its time?“Juventus isn’t what it used to be, but it always manages to stay afloat. It is clear that the Juventus of 1983 was something else. They were all Nationals. We had some great players, like Selvaggi or Zaccarelli, but Juventus were insurmountable. That day, however, had to go the way it did. Scoring three goals in 3 minutes and 40 seconds is not easy even when you play 10 against 0 in training. It’s almost mathematically impossible to do better and then do it in a derby: crazy.”

In the days after the triumph, what was the climate in Turin?“The training ground was packed for days. It was difficult for me to realize what we had done. It was my second derby of my career. The first one went badly: we lost 1 to 0 and I came close to scoring a goal. Juventus proved to be superior in the first leg, but it took a real miracle from Zoff on my attempt. Even today I wonder how he managed to push back. We were a team always ready to give everything. However, I remember well the end of the championship after that 3-2 comeback: we failed to qualify for the UEFA Cup. We scored very few points and it was a disappointment for me not to get to Europe, it could have been the pinnacle of my career. However, we left the mark anyway.”

What memories do you have of Mister Eugenio Bersellini, who passed away in 2017?“I have always respected him, even before meeting him in Turin. He knew me little as a footballer and we had to clarify. I was born as a central midfielder, but at Ascoli I adapted to playing as a midfielder and I did very well. At that point I became one of the most promising wingers in Italian football. In reality, I have always felt more like a central midfielder capable of inserting. Bersellini understood me over the months and from there I experienced an explosive period with four goals in a few weeks. I had a great championship, despite the collateral sprain of my knee in Palermo at the beginning of the season. With Bersellini we understood each other over time: I, as an intelligent person, and he, almost as a father, made the best of it for Torino. The coach believed in me and I remember very well the celebration for the 3-2. I was heading towards the Marathon, but then I saw Bersellini coming towards me and then I decided to go back and hug him before the others, a way to thank him.”

Who could be the derby man of tomorrow?“It’s not easy to determine who the derby man could be. These are things that arise within us: we were two goals down and didn’t give up an inch. There must be incredible harmony. Sometimes the derby man is the least visible player, the one you perhaps least expect. You have to take the field with determination, you have to take the field like Dossena: he had an edge. Zaccarelli also had a serene determination that made the difference.”

