Despite the conflict between Epic Games and Google, Fortnite is still one of the most played titles on Android devices. Unfortunately for players, Battle Royale will lose all support in one version of the operating system, which will affect hundreds of fans.

Epic knows that the news will disappoint many fans of the title, so it offered several alternatives so that users with affected devices can continue playing. Below, we share everything you need to know about it.

Find out: Fortnite: V-Bucks will increase in price in October, but there is good news

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Fortnite will stop working on Android 9

The developer confirmed that Fortnite will no longer work and receive support on devices with Android 9. This will happen with the arrival of version 28.00 of the Battle Royale. From that moment on, players will need to have a device powered by Android 10 or a higher version of the operating system.

The company warned that the title may continue to work on Android 9; however, compatibility will not be ideal and therefore the quality of the overall experience and service will worsen over time. Later, the time will come when it will be impossible to play on said operating system.

Fortnite can no longer be played on Android 9

How to continue playing Fortnite when it loses support in Android 9?

Epic recommended several alternatives to users who cannot update their devices to Android 10. Among them is enjoying Battle Royale through cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.

If players can update to Android 10, then they will have no problems continuing to play. If they get a new device with that version of the operating system, then they will only have to download the Epic Games application to later download Fortnite.

In case you missed it: Fortnite: parents will be able to restrict the content their children enjoy in free-to-play

Here you can find more news related to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Related video: The end of games as a service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente