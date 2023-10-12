The nostalgia factor is very powerful and Epic Games is going to turn to it to get a boost of popularity in Fortnite. The battle royale is preparing to welcome the return of the classic map from Chapter 1which is very loved among the community for such emblematic locations as Alameda Aullante or Polvorín Polvoriento.

At least that is what several of the most important leakers linked to the multiplayer title indicate. Right now we are in the final stages of Chapter 4 and, according to the information collectedit will be from November 6 when Kado Thorne’s time machine will take us back to Chapter 1. A tremendous season finale that will take us to an event that will barely last a monthmarking its end for December 3.

Of course, in reality what we will see will be a mix of parts of the map from Chapter 1 and the current one. Many classic weapons will be back for the occasion, the legendary battle bus will not fail the event and we will see modifications throughout the terrain every week. Once the scheduled date is reached, a black hole will absorb us and expel us directly in Chapter 5.

What will this return to the past be called? Fortnite? The code name used so far by Epic Games is Rufus, although it is unknown what the official name will be. Two sets of missions are also planned among the content, as well as a collaboration with LEGO called Rufus Juno. In a few weeks all doubts should be resolved.

