Epic Games presents one of the most important events of the year for its battle-royale.

New and terrifying Fortnite skins

Epic Games has presented the event Fortnite: Nightmares 2023, which will serve to celebrate Halloween in the battle-royale until November 3, 2023 at 07:00 CET. The game will be filled with vampires, inviting players to brave the Horde Stampede in a timed experience, complete quests for in-game rewards, or acquire skins of well-known characters and perfect for the occasion.

In fact, the arrival of Alan Wake to free-to-play through a costume that will be available in the in-game store. “The successful novelist is already tormented by his own twisted stories, and soon Fortnite: Nightmares will add to his torment,” they anticipate from the game that will celebrate the launch of the sequel to the Remedy Entertainment title.

On the other hand, Jack Skeleton from The Nightmare Before Christmas also adds to the game with items from the Pumpkin King set, which will include the alternative Christmas Jack costume as well as the Zero backpack accessory, the Candy Parasol pickaxe and the Jack’s Sleigh hang glider along with two new emotes for the character of Disney.

Last but not least, Michael Myersthe mythical killer from the Halloween saga will arrive on the Fortnite island, taking him away from Haddonfield.

Getting Fortnite skins will be more expensive

It should be remembered that Fortnite players are invited to get V-Bucks as soon as possible due to the price increase in the game. It will be from October 27, 2023 when the lots and packs of the Epic Games game will be more expensive. That said, it is only worth mentioning that Halloween event brings back quests and numerous rewards. Likewise, themed weapons such as the Wooden Stake Shotgun, Thorne’s Vampiric Blade, Pumpkin Launcher or the Witch’s Broom are added along with the Bloodthirsty Sweets.

