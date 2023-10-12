Fortnite is on the lips of all players right now, not only because of the arrival of Fortnitemares and all the new content. Also for the future plans that the Epic Games title is going to go through looking ahead to next November.

And according to the data collected by a famous game insider, The new locations and places that we will see in Fortnite have been leaked in November 2023. All the details about the leak that would bring us the return of Chapter 1 of Fortnite below:

The Battle Royale will experience a setback at the map level for the next season. Mythical locations such as Pueblo Tomate and Pisos Picados will return. It will be a mini-season within the official season and will last throughout November. The event will have its own battle pass. The event will be valid until November 2.

Surely the objective of this event would be to reconnect with that part of the players who have been putting aside the title with the passing of the seasons. Recover that old essence of the first seasons that millions of players fell in love with over time. Do you think it is an appropriate tactic?