The FNCS Global Championship 2023 is THE most important tournament in the world of Fortnite, which is comparable to a world championship and was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from October 13 to 15. And to participate in it, the 19-year-old professional known as Bucke flew 6,500 kilometers from Detroit, but before he could even enter the event, Epic Games disqualified him and sent him back to the United States.

And unlike many of the game’s tournaments, which take place online, this one takes place in person, with 50 teams made up of players from different parts of the world, who compete in a duo mode. Teams whose biggest prize, if they take the main crown, is a pot of approximately 4 million dollars. Money that Bucke also aspired to, but they did not even let him participate, since he was deported before his participation began.

Banned by Denmark

An expulsion on which Bucke joked initially saying it was because he was “too fast” during the warm-up. But in reality, the main theory for his expulsion from the tournament and the country is that in a stream he made during his stay in Denmark, he allegedly held a bottle of vodka, smoked and made controversial comments about local laws. Something that was not seen well by Epic and the country’s authorities, the possible cause of his ban being the tournament and the country.

Something that unfortunately, is still not clear if this is the case, since neither Epic Games nor Bucke himself have publicly shared the real reasons for his disqualification. Although showing regret and humility, the Fortnite Pro Player He apologized to everyone and admitted his mistake.especially regretting the situation of his teammate Okis, who was forced to compete alone in the tournament.

And in a similar situation Epic Games also banned Australian players Jace and Repulse from the tournament, whose reasons for disqualification have not been officially communicated. The tournament in the end had the duo Cooper from the United States and Mero from Canada as champions, who took first place, meanwhile, the German player Cheatiin reached fourth place, sharing a prize of $300,000 with his duo partner.

