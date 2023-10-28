Some lucky Fortnite players managed to get more than 50,000 V-Bucks for only $1 USD. Every Battle Royale player knows that it is about a real bargainsince the package with 13,500 is sold in the store Epic Games per $89.99 USD.

So how was this possible? Can it still be done? In case you don’t know, the company recently adjusted the price of PaVos and various accessories in several countries. In the process he made a great oversight that made it possible to acquire large quantities of coins for a ridiculous price.

Fortnite error allowed you to buy PaVos at a very low price

Just when Epic Games updated the price of the coins, players realized that there was a big error in the cost of the packs with 13,500 V-Bucks. Instead of selling for $89.99 USD, they were offered for only $0.25 USD.

This error specifically happened in Hungary, where players did not hesitate to purchase many coin packs. In this way, some users added more than 50,000 PaVos to their accounts for the equivalent of $1 USD.

As is evident, Epic did not sit idly by and corrected the flaw; However, the players had already taken advantage of it. The most surprising thing is that the company confirmed that it will respect users’ purchases and will not take away the coins that were purchased while the error lasted.

So a lucky few will be able to get all the content they wanted for practically nothing. As you imagine, it is no longer possible to acquire coins at such a low price in any region and there is no trick to doing so.

Some players boasted on social media that they were able to obtain 54,000 coins for $1 USD, which generated surprise and envy among some members of the community. On the other hand, there were also fans who complained about the price increase in their countries.

Epic will honor purchases of 54,000 V-Bucks for $1 USD

