Fortnite was born as a cooperative video game, but rose to fame thanks to the Battle Royale mode. Its evolution continues and the next big step is to embrace the Metaverse, with fan-made level creations and experiences at its core. As part of these efforts, Epic Games will implement a new rating system.

Through a publication on its website, Epic Games announced that it has partnered with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to implement a new rating system that will rate “all its own and third-party playable content” that is published online. through the free-to-play Creative Mode.

The objective of this system is to guarantee the safety of users who enjoy the experiences created by players. “It gives parents and players access to trusted, family-friendly rankings that help them make informed decisions about what and how they play,” the statement reads.

How does the new Fortnite ranking system work?

Level or Island creators must complete a content rating questionnaire starting October 16. After completing it, they will need to submit the project for Epic Games moderators to review and publish.

The new system will be implemented on November 14, and all creations must be age-rated by then. Otherwise, the company will delete all projects that have not been reviewed. Luckily, it seems that answering the questionnaire is a simple process. You can find the instructions here.

After Epic Games reviews content and publishes it, the assigned age rating will appear prominently when users attempt to access the creation. It is important to note that the rating varies by region and according to the authorities that are part of the coalition: ESRB (North America), PEGI (Europe), USK (Germany), etc.

Now, it is possible to create almost anything in Fortnite thanks to Creative Mode 2.0

According to the information, parents and guardians will be able to use Fortnite parental controls to block content that is above a certain age rating. Likewise, they will be able to dictate whether their children have permission to design their own islands in Battle Royale’s Creative Mode.

“As Fortnite evolves from its Battle Royale roots into a broader ecosystem containing a variety of content from Epic and other creators, it’s important for parents to have a clear understanding of what their children want to access,” said Patricia Vance. , president of the IARC and the ESRB.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Do you think it is a good idea? Let us read you in the comments.

