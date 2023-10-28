After this season ends, longtime fans of the game could be in for a big surprise.

The most beloved map could return at the end of the current season.

Since its inception, Fortnite has become one of the most played and loved battle royales in the world of video games. Although Warzone initially managed to stand up to him, it seems that he has not had a rival up to his standards for some time. Now it seems that Thanks to some small easter egg in the game’s current map, the Fortnite team could bring back the map that millions of players fell in love with. The one from its first season.

The new Mega City area of ​​the game’s current map has offered some small details while enjoying Halloween, this has led several users to believe in this possibility. On one of the screens that are scattered there, you can see the clouds that were part of the first map of the game, in addition, You can also hear the song from the first lobby. Something that, logically, has driven the community crazy believing that this return would be possible.

Fortnite could return to the origins

This is more than logical, but many people want this to come true. Although there came a time when many players abandoned the game due to construction, the arrival of the game mode where construction is not allowed has made many return to this battle royale. Now with The implementation of the original map could be the cherry on top for the number of players to grow even more.

Notably, there are a total of 5 OG Billboards. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/cstLToYZx6 — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) October 25, 2023

As you have seen in the tweet of FN_Assistthe total of the light screens found in Mega City are five, just the season that would bring back this old and beloved map. Maybe for some they are somewhat far-fetched clues.but the truth is that for most it makes great sense and they are looking forward to enjoying the original locations of the game with the new mechanics and content that Fortnite has been implementing over the years.

For now there is no more official information, so you will have to pay attention to the next news that may come. Maybe they will implement the first map in the game, maybe it will be a kind of tribute and can only be enjoyed for a short time… We will see what happens over time, It won’t be long until the fourth season ends, so you’ll soon be able to clear up your doubts.

