As we have learned, the game will increase the price of V-Bucks and other packs. The price of V-Bucks and the price of offers for packs purchased with real money have already been adjusted in Denmark, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, Eurozone countries and United States (as well as in all businesses where US dollars are used). These adjustments are made taking into account economic factors, such as inflation and currency fluctuations, and are in line with price adjustments previously made in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.

Please note that the price of the Fortnite Club subscription will not be affected by these changes. Besides, The prices of the following packs will be adjusted when they go on sale in the future: Judgment Day Pack, Skull Squad Pack, Graveyard Drift Mission Pack, Saint Academy Mission Pack, and Transformers Pack. The price in some stores may vary slightly compared to the prices indicated below.

This is the shared table:

Region

Currency

Extinction Code Pack

robotic delivery man

Gifted Battle Pass

Lot of 1000 V-Bucks

Lot of 2800 V-Bucks

Lot of 5000 V-Bucks

Lot of 13,500 V-Bucks

Czech Republic Czech crown 104.00 372.00 197.00 209.00 535.00 855.00 2 099.00 Denmark Danish crown 25.00 100.00 48.00 50.00 128.00 205.00 510.00 Eurozone countries Euro 4.49 17.99 8.49 8.99 22.99 36.99 89.99 Hungary Hungarian forint 1350 5400 2550 2700 6900 11100 27000 Japan Yen 550 2200 1050 1100 2800 4500 11000 Norway Danish Krone 45. 00 179.00 85.00 89.00 219.00 349.00 879.00 Poland Zloty 18.49 73.99 34.99 36.99 94.99 149.99 365.99 Romania New leu 23.00 90. 00 43.00 45.00 115.00 185.00 450.00 Sweden Swedish krona 41.49 165.99 78.99 82.99 214.99 349.99 849.99 Turkey New lira 60 240 115 120 300 500 1200 USA

(including all businesses with prices in US dollars) Dollar 4.49 17.99 8.54 8.99 22.99 36.99 89.99

