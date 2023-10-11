A recent leak seems to suggest that soon Fortnitethe well-known battle royale from Epic Games, will make a truly delicious return to the past for the pioneers of the title.

As reported by Comicbook, in fact, during season 5 of chapter 4 the historical version should become available again Season 1 map of Fortnite, the one that started the legendary fortune of the title.

In addition to the map, according to the rumor, they should also return the first skins and weapons in the gameobviously with a series of gameplay innovations that will continue until November.

While waiting to know if this leak will prove to be authentic (obviously take the information with a pinch of salt), Fortnite has revealed the contents of its new Halloween event.

The new crossovers that join the “roster” on the skin for this scary event are: Alan Wake (from the horror video game series of the same name) Jack Skellington (from Tim Burton’s film Nightmare Before Christmas) and Michael Myers (antagonist from the horror film “Halloween – Night of the Witches”).

You can find further information regarding the event (which will start in the next few weeks and end on November 3rd) by directly visiting the official Fortnite website, in the “news” section.