The Guadalajara band Forceps It is an important basis for the sounds that have generated a very solid scene in Guadalajarasince among its ranks are virtuoso musicians with very consolidated careers.

Forseps made up of José Fors, Vera Concilion, Arturo Ybarra, Carlos Avilez, Darko Palacios and as a guest musician योजाई on keyboards, it reaches Guanamor Theater Studio he November 10 o’clock 9:00 p.m. to present his new album “FSP7”. Prepare your ears for a night full of energy and good rock.

Forseps, with their unique style and deep lyrics, have captivated thousands of followers throughout Mexico. Now, they are ready to present their seventh studio album in a concert that promises to be unforgettable, navigating between songs that have been iconic in the group’s career and sharing their new sound pieces live for the first time.

Forseps’ new album, “FSP7”, is another example of the band’s talent and evolution, with songs that address more intimate and personal topics, in a more acoustic tone, a 13 track trip where Forseps invites us to connect with his music without leaving aside his characteristic style, which has led him to be in the taste of his audience, material that will undoubtedly make you vibrate.

“A few months ago we were able to finish it, it is an album that comes from the more acoustic side of Forseps, I feel that it is one of the few albums that does not actually have something very heavy, well heavy yes, but less fast, like all the songs are slower, there are dark ones, there are others of love and lack of love” Jose Fors.

This concert is a unique opportunity to enjoy Forseps’ songs and his new FSP7 material live, as well as the classics that have marked his career. It is worth mentioning that the official video of the song can now be found on their official YouTube channel. “I die for living”. Tickets are on sale on the Ticketmaster platform.

MF

Themes

Concerts in Guadalajara Concerts

