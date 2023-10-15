The future of the Belgian GP at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is known.

Apart from Gillet Automobiles, Belgium is not known for a rich car culture, but in terms of Formula 1, Belgium is a permanent location on the calendar. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has hosted a Belgian GP since 1950 and 56 GPs have been held since then. It is the longest circuit on the current F1 calendar and famous or infamous for Radillion/Eau Rouge, the well-known challenging corner with a huge height difference.

Future

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has recently been thoroughly renovated and there is room for an additional audience thanks to two new grand stands. This offers a future perspective for the Belgian GP. And that future perspective is now there: the Belgian GP will remain confirmed for an additional year. A Belgian GP in 2024 had already been confirmed, but it is now clear that Belgium has signed for 2025.

Heybel

All this while Spa-Francorchamps has made quite a difference in recent years. Not only was the circuit the setting for two fatal crashes in a span of four years (Hubert and Van ‘t Hoff), but also because the 2021 F1 race was a very strange race. Thanks to heavy rain, the race did not progress beyond a parade behind the safety car, where Max Verstappen won with 12.5 points (half of normal) and the fastest lap was none other than Nikita Mazepin. But apart from that, the history behind Spa is difficult to forget.

And that will remain the case for at least the next two years. Let’s hope that next year and the year after that it will remain a bit dry.

