Ubisoft has faced accusations of harassment, discrimination, and a toxic work environment since 2020. The company has received a wave of criticism for the way it handled the situation and the time it took to act to ensure the well-being of its workers.

The case is progressing little by little, as we know that the French police arrested several former employees of the studio, who were involved in the scandals and were accused of inappropriate behavior by their colleagues.

Authorities arrest former Ubisoft employees accused of harassment

According to reports, French police arrested 5 former Ubisoft employees, all of them accused of sexual misconduct. Among those arrested are Serge Hascoët and Tommy François, who were the studio’s creative director and editorial chief, respectively.

The Paris authorities arrested and interrogated the 5 detainees about cases of harassment and discrimination that occurred within Ubisoft years ago. The creatives left the company after the whole scandal came to light.

Apparently, investigations into the case have continued all these years and there is a possibility that the culprits will finally pay for their actions. At the time of writing this, Ubisoft has not commented on the matter.

The case generated strong criticism of the company, which was accused of not acting in a timely manner to improve its work culture and put an end to this problem that affected many of its employees.

