Selebtek.suara.com – Former TNI Commander Andika Perkasa together with dozens of 98 activists held a joint viewing (nobar) of the prime video film series entitled The Big Plan produced by Falcon Pictures.

Andika Perkasa was present with his wife, Diah Erwiany Trisnamurti Hendrati Hendropriyono. They looked enthusiastic about watching the film with the 98 activists who were present, including Abe, Lukman, Ridwan, Dadi, Jimbong, Lambok, Tomson, Mixil, Parto and Kasino.

In general, this Big Plan tries to provide an overview or evaluation of what happened in the era of reform, where we talk about corrupt officials making people miserable.

“This film makes us learn and do what the 98 activists did and I feel honored to be present today this afternoon to watch it and I am sure this film is a reminder to all that the things we saw may not happen again in the future,” said Andika Perkasa to the media at the House with People’s Servants (RBPR, Jl. HOS. Cokroaminoto No. 111 Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Also read: TikTok celebrity Syakirah’s 16 minute indecent video link is still being hunted by netizens

Andika expressed his gratitude for the film. According to him, this film explains the problems enough to make the nation much stronger and greater. “The film was made to deliver a message, this could be a reminder for all of us. The younger generation may need to get a lot of information, so that in the future it will be better every day,” said Andika Perkasa.

According to him, we, the younger generation, especially generation Z, must get information so that in the future, if we want to become a superior nation, we must be able to get better.

“What we lacked, in the past, our mistakes in the past must be used as a reference so that we can always improve, progress, become more advanced. That is the only way for us, whatever the organization, no matter how small, let alone the country “Let’s never forget the past,” ordered Andika Perkasa.

Meanwhile, in a separate place, the director of the film series Big Plan, Danial Rifki, was happy that his work had received appreciation from the former TNI Commander and 1998 activist.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you to Mr. Andika Perkasa and his fellow 1998 activists, for taking the time to appreciate the film series Big Plan,” he said.

Also Read: APA Profile, Mario Dandy’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Cepu-in Agnes Gracia, Turns Out to be a TikTok Celebrity

The film series ‘Big Plan’, which can be watched legally via Prime Video streaming since October 5 2023, stars Adipati Dolken, Chicco Kurniawan, Dwi Sasono, Prisia Nasution, Arswendy Bening Swara, Hanggini and Khiva Iskak.