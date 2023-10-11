loading…

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Weapons that Kiev’s Western supporters actively supplied to Ukraine have reached Hamas fighters and are now “actively used in Israel,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

In a Telegram post on Monday (9/10/2023), he explained that future military hardware that would be supplied to Kiev could end up on the black market as well.

“Things will only get worse from here,” warned Medvedev, “The world can expect missiles, tanks and even planes from Kiev to soon hit the black market.”

His words came amid rumors that Hamas fighters who control the Gaza Strip had obtained United States (US)-made weapons before attacking Israel at the weekend.

So far there is no strong evidence to confirm this claim. However, one unverified video circulating online shows a Palestinian fighter displaying various US-made items, including a standard M136 anti-tank grenade launcher, while thanking Ukraine for the weapons.

According to Medvedev, the “corrupt authorities” in Ukraine will not hesitate to trade everything they receive from their supporters.

“They will steal everything in sight,” accused the former Russian president, adding that Western weapons sent to Ukraine would quickly spark conflict in other parts of the world, just like the arsenal of weapons the Americans left in Afghanistan when they rushed to withdraw from Kabul in 2021.

Also read: Horrifying video footage reveals Israel uses prohibited weapons in Gaza

The aforementioned video has sparked concern in the US, and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday that the origins of the video should be investigated.